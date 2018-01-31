Suspicious death reported in Great Falls

Update: We spoke with Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki about the suspicious death reported on Wednesday. He confirmed with KFBB that a woman did die of natural causes at her home and no charges will be filed at this time.

A suspicious death has been reported in Great Falls. KFBB learned of the incident around 9:00 pm Wednesday evening.

Great Falls Police Department confirmed with us there is a suspicious death but there are little details at this time as it is early in the investigation.

GFPD did not disclose where the incident took place.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.