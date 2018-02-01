Great Falls Public Schools celebrate Career and Technical Educat - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Public Schools celebrate Career and Technical Education

Join Great Falls Public Schools in celebrating Career and Technical Education Courses!

Throughout the month of February, GFPS will be highlighting the various programs offered that will give students a jump start into the work force, as well as a more focuses and career-driven path to success.

CTE courses include health science, industrial technology, business, and family and consumer sciences. Right now, there are about 50 different courses available through GFPS.

For more information regarding CTE courses and how to get involved, visit the GFPS website, or call a school counselor at 406-268-6052.

