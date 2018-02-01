Who is going to fight the fire - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Who is going to fight the fire

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Panic and concern flooded social media last night after a post on Facebook said a local volunteer fire department would not be able to respond to calls after midnight. 

That is the Browning Volunteer Fire Department. But to first clear the air, Mike DesRosier the Glacier County Chairman said if there is a fire or an emergency situation there will be responders.

He wants the community to know no one is getting left out in the cold.  Now, who responds depends where the emergency is.

"We do have the Blackfeet Wildland Fire Department, East Glacier, Babb, and Cut Bank Fire Department so they all cover one another," said DesRosier
He added others are willing to come out of retirement to fight any fires that may arise.
 
Now the post that sparked the online blaze said in part the Browning Volunteer Fire Department will not be responding to fires after midnight because there's no insurance or workman's compensation. We reached out to Lyle Rutherford the Volunteer Fire Chief who made the post and did not get a response as of news time. 

However, DesRosier said Rutherford's claim is false.

"We approved the budget for the Browning Fire Department last year," said DesRosier.  

He also said the workman's comp is paid through March 31st and this was a standing agreement between the county and the tribe to make sure services would remain. 

Last September the town of Browning was dissolved and turned over to the tribe.  They have been working together to figure out the transition of county and tribal responsibilities.

"The tribes been great to work with in trying to handle and deal with the issues that come up including the workman's comp and insurance and the ownership. I know it takes time to to get everything in place," says DesRosier.

In a press release from the commission they state Rutherford knew about the upcoming changes in September of last year. they said he had months to address these issues  with the state, the tribe, and county. They claim he never did and the commission has no control over what happens in the Browning Volunteer Fire Department because it falls under tribal jurisdiction. 

But the big message is to the community is someone will respond to a fire or emergency if there is one. 

He claimed it was Rutherford's choice to suspend the services and he did not inform the tribe, the county or surrounding departments of his decision.
Again he has yet to respond to our request for an interview.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • High heel and spoon used to beat child

    High heel and spoon used to beat child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-01-30 22:15:58 GMT

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

  • Suspicious death reported in Great Falls

    Suspicious death reported in Great Falls

    Thursday, February 1 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-02-01 22:50:38 GMT

    A suspicious death has been reported in Great Falls at approximately 9:00 P.M.  Great Falls Police Department confirmed with us there is a suspicious death but there are little details at this time as it is early in the investigation. GFPD did not disclose where the incident took place. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

    A suspicious death has been reported in Great Falls at approximately 9:00 P.M.  Great Falls Police Department confirmed with us there is a suspicious death but there are little details at this time as it is early in the investigation. GFPD did not disclose where the incident took place. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:12 PM EST2018-01-31 18:12:37 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • East Missoula manhunt

    William Newhoff claims he intended to carry out "suicide by cop"

    William Newhoff claims he intended to carry out "suicide by cop"

    Thursday, February 1 2018 4:36 PM EST2018-02-01 21:36:49 GMT

    When officers asked Newhoff why he'd put lives in danger and damaged property, he "responded that he was facing life in prison and figured it was better to die."

    When officers asked Newhoff why he'd put lives in danger and damaged property, he "responded that he was facing life in prison and figured it was better to die."

  • Great Falls Public Schools celebrate Career and Technical Education

    Great Falls Public Schools celebrate Career and Technical Education

    Thursday, February 1 2018 6:50 PM EST2018-02-01 23:50:19 GMT
    Join Great Falls Public Schools in celebrating Career and Technical Education Courses! Throughout the month of February, GFPS will be highlighting the various programs offered that will give students a jump start into the work force, as well as a more focuses and career-driven path to success. CTE courses include health science, industrial technology, business, and family and consumer sciences. Right now, there are about 50 different courses available through GFPS. For more informa...
    Join Great Falls Public Schools in celebrating Career and Technical Education Courses! Throughout the month of February, GFPS will be highlighting the various programs offered that will give students a jump start into the work force, as well as a more focuses and career-driven path to success. CTE courses include health science, industrial technology, business, and family and consumer sciences. Right now, there are about 50 different courses available through GFPS. For more informa...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tintina changing name to Sandfire Resources America

    Tintina changing name to Sandfire Resources America

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-01-31 18:14:26 GMT

    Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...

    Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:12 PM EST2018-01-31 18:12:37 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • High heel and spoon used to beat child

    High heel and spoon used to beat child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-01-30 22:15:58 GMT

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

  • East Missoula manhunt

    East Missoula residents urged to lock doors as deputies pursue armed fugitive

    East Missoula residents urged to lock doors as deputies pursue armed fugitive

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 2:41 PM EST2018-01-30 19:41:54 GMT

    According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive. 

    According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.