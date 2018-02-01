Northwestern Energy overcharged Montanans by $3.5 Million

Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils.
A suspicious death has been reported in Great Falls at approximately 9:00 P.M. Great Falls Police Department confirmed with us there is a suspicious death but there are little details at this time as it is early in the investigation. GFPD did not disclose where the incident took place. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
When officers asked Newhoff why he'd put lives in danger and damaged property, he "responded that he was facing life in prison and figured it was better to die."
Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.
