Saints top Argos in Top-20 Women's Hoop Battle - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Saints top Argos in Top-20 Women's Hoop Battle

Posted: Updated:

Women's Basketball Final 

Carroll: 59
Providence: 47

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.