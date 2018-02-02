Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

UPDATE:

10:56 am: Lieutenant Jack Allen with Great Falls Police Department held a press conference just before 11:00 am. He confirmed a male was shot earlier today and the suspect, also a male, is in custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his status is unknown at this time.

A weapon was recovered from the scene but police are not commenting on what type of weapon it was.

They are keeping the area of 2nd Avenue South and 9th Street South blocked off while the investigation continues, but adds there is no threat to the public at this time.

Cascade County Sheriffs are assisting in the investigation.

UPDATE:

10:46 am: Great Falls Police release the following information:

"Please avoid the area of 9th St and 2nd Ave S. Our patrol team has the 900 block of 2nd Ave S secured while we investigate an incident. One male has been shot and transported to the hospital, the suspect is in custody, and there should be no further threat to the community. Our officers were not involved in the shooting and the only reported injury is to the victim. Please keep the victim and all involved in your thoughts as we work to learn what transpired."

Our Tarvarious Haywood is on the scene and gathering more information.

People in the area say they may have heard gunshots earlier this morning near the area of 2nd Avenue South and 9th Street South.

Great Falls Police have blocked off some of the areas and are telling people to stay inside.

We have a reporter on scene and will continue to update this story as we learn more