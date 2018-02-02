Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Connect

UPDATE:

10:56 am: Lieutenant Jack Allen with Great Falls Police Department held a press conference just before 11:00 am.  He confirmed a male was shot earlier today and the suspect, also a male, is in custody. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and his status is unknown at this time. 

A weapon was recovered from the scene but police are not commenting on what type of weapon it was.

They are keeping the area of 2nd Avenue South and 9th Street South blocked off while the investigation continues, but adds there is no threat to the public at this time.

Cascade County Sheriffs are assisting in the investigation.

UPDATE:

10:46 am: Great Falls Police release the following information:   

"Please avoid the area of 9th St and 2nd Ave S. Our patrol team has the 900 block of 2nd Ave S secured while we investigate an incident.  One male has been shot and transported to the hospital, the suspect is in custody, and there should be no further threat to the community.  Our officers were not involved in the shooting and the only reported injury is to the victim.  Please keep the victim and all involved in your thoughts as we work to learn what transpired."

Our Tarvarious Haywood is on the scene and gathering more information.

People in the area say they may have heard gunshots earlier this morning near the area of 2nd Avenue South and 9th Street South.

Great Falls Police have blocked off some of the areas and are telling people to stay inside. 

We have a reporter on scene and will continue to update this story as we learn more

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man reportedly strangles wife in his sleep

    Man reportedly strangles wife in his sleep

    Friday, February 2 2018 4:43 PM EST2018-02-02 21:43:30 GMT
    One man is behind bars after he says he strangled his wife in his sleep. It all happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. GFPD was sent to a home after John Howendobler called dispatch, saying he choked his wife.  When officers arrived they spoke with both Howendobler and his wife, who has not been identified. She said she was sitting on the bed as her husband slept. Howendobler suddenly woke up as if he had a bad dream and started choking her, saying he was going to cho...
    One man is behind bars after he says he strangled his wife in his sleep. It all happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. GFPD was sent to a home after John Howendobler called dispatch, saying he choked his wife.  When officers arrived they spoke with both Howendobler and his wife, who has not been identified. She said she was sitting on the bed as her husband slept. Howendobler suddenly woke up as if he had a bad dream and started choking her, saying he was going to cho...

  • Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

    Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-02-02 18:05:40 GMT

    Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.

    Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.

  • Man dies after snowmobile hits tree near Lincoln

    Man dies after snowmobile hits tree near Lincoln

    Friday, February 2 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-02-02 23:58:21 GMT

    A Great Falls man has died after a snowmobile accident north of Lincoln. The Lewis and Clark Coroner's Office says the man was with a group of snowmobilers when he hit a tree Friday afternoon. No one else was injured.  The man has not been identified, but officials say he was in his mid-40's. The story is still developing, check back for more updates. 

    A Great Falls man has died after a snowmobile accident north of Lincoln. The Lewis and Clark Coroner's Office says the man was with a group of snowmobilers when he hit a tree Friday afternoon. No one else was injured.  The man has not been identified, but officials say he was in his mid-40's. The story is still developing, check back for more updates. 

  • High heel and spoon used to beat child

    High heel and spoon used to beat child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-01-30 22:15:58 GMT

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

  • Senior Standout: Great Falls High's Miggy San Pedro

    Senior Standout: Great Falls High's Miggy San Pedro

    Monday, May 1 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-05-02 00:49:25 GMT

    Bison Tennis Star Miggy San Pedro Overcomes Obstacle that Almost Ended Tennis Career

    Bison Tennis Star Miggy San Pedro Overcomes Obstacle that Almost Ended Tennis Career

  • NewsMore>>

  • Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

    Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-02-02 18:05:40 GMT

    Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.

    Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.

  • Tintina changing name to Sandfire Resources America

    Tintina changing name to Sandfire Resources America

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-01-31 18:14:26 GMT

    Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...

    Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:12 PM EST2018-01-31 18:12:37 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • High heel and spoon used to beat child

    High heel and spoon used to beat child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-01-30 22:15:58 GMT

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.