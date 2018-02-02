Go Red For Women Campaign

One man is behind bars after he says he strangled his wife in his sleep. It all happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. GFPD was sent to a home after John Howendobler called dispatch, saying he choked his wife. When officers arrived they spoke with both Howendobler and his wife, who has not been identified. She said she was sitting on the bed as her husband slept. Howendobler suddenly woke up as if he had a bad dream and started choking her, saying he was going to cho...

One man is behind bars after he says he strangled his wife in his sleep. It all happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. GFPD was sent to a home after John Howendobler called dispatch, saying he choked his wife. When officers arrived they spoke with both Howendobler and his wife, who has not been identified. She said she was sitting on the bed as her husband slept. Howendobler suddenly woke up as if he had a bad dream and started choking her, saying he was going to cho...