Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with Boston's in Great Falls

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and Boston’s of Great Falls is ready to make your gameday experience a great one.

Join the team at Boston’s for Happy Hour all day: that includes $1.50 off all Draught Domestic and Micro Brews, and ½ priced appetizers all day!

Boston’s is also featuring Dine in and Take out: buy one pizza and get the second of the same or smaller size for half off. This includes gluten-free crusts. And don’t forget, all crusts can be bought to take home and make your own pizza!

Boston’s will be open 11:00am-10:00pm Sunday. For more information, visit their website or call at 406-761-2788.

