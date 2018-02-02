Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with Boston's in Great Falls

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.
A Great Falls man has died after a snowmobile accident north of Lincoln. The Lewis and Clark Coroner's Office says the man was with a group of snowmobilers when he hit a tree Friday afternoon. No one else was injured. The man has not been identified, but officials say he was in his mid-40's. The story is still developing, check back for more updates.
Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils.
Bison Tennis Star Miggy San Pedro Overcomes Obstacle that Almost Ended Tennis Career
Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
