2/2 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL        
Absarokee 60, Fromberg 29
  
Belgrade 65, Livingston 61
  
Belt 52, Conrad 43
  
Big Timber 50, Joliet 41
  
Billings Central 62, Miles City 46
  
Billings Skyview 49, Butte 39
  
Bridger 63, Broadview-Lavina 47
  
Browning 82, Cut Bank 56
  
Butte Central 55, Dillon 35
  
Cascade 72, Simms 68, OT
  
Charlo 66, Darby 44
  
Colstrip 94, Lame Deer 49
  
Corvallis 58, Whitefish 44
  
Deer Lodge 56, Florence 41
  
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 70, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 29
  
Drummond 68, Sheridan 26
  
Ekalaka 78, Northern Cheyenne 36
  
Fairfield 49, Havre 39
  
Fairview 61, Poplar 54
  
Fort Benton 64, Box Elder 50
  
Frazer 69, Nashua-Opheim 50
  
Froid/Medicine Lake 60, Bainville 53
  
Glasgow 51, Harlem 43
  
Great Falls 86, Billings West 70
  
Great Falls Russell 64, Billings Senior 54
  
Heart Butte 100, Sunburst 80
  
Huntley Project 59, Lodge Grass 46
  
Jordan 76, Broadus 52
  
Manhattan Christian 81, Lone Peak 35
  
Melstone 67, Terry 35
  
Missoula Loyola 84, St. Ignatius 70, OT
  
Mon-Dak 74, Brockton 22
  
North Star 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 43
  
Park City 49, Red Lodge 24
  
Plains 60, St. Regis 15
  
Plentywood 61, Culbertson 55
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 69, Roberts 35
  
Roundup 68, Malta 63
  
Scobey 69, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 47
  
Shelby 68, Choteau 61
  
Three Forks 64, Manhattan 54
  
Townsend 78, Shields Valley 50
  
Turner 75, Hays-Lodgepole 70
  
Two Eagle River 70, Clark Fork 52
  
Valier 73, Dutton-Brady 49
  
Valley Christian 61, Victor 49
  
Whitehall 78, Gardiner 66
  
Wolf Point 48, Baker 37
      
      GIRLS BASKETBALL        
Sunburst 28, Heart Butte 72
  
Belgrade 65, Livingston 62, OT
  
Belt 59, Conrad 16
  
Big Timber 64, Joliet 45
  
Bigfork 69, Troy 32
  
Billings Central 52, Miles City 48
  
Billings Senior 54, Great Falls Russell 41
  
Billings West 42, Great Falls 24
  
Box Elder 61, Fort Benton 58
  
Bridger 32, Broadview-Lavina 24
  
Broadus 56, Jordan 39
  
Browning 83, Cut Bank 58
  
Butte Central 35, Dillon 31
  
Charlo 58, Darby 36
  
Clark Fork 57, Two Eagle River 21
  
Colstrip 61, Lame Deer 46
  
Corvallis 75, Whitefish 63
  
Drummond 58, Sheridan 17
  
Ekalaka 53, Northern Cheyenne 49
  
Ennis 64, Phillipsburg 27
  
Florence 56, Deer Lodge 36
  
Froid/Medicine Lake 50, Bainville 40
  
Harlem 67, Glasgow 27
  
Havre 56, Fairfield 19
  
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 25
  
Huntley Project 55, Lodge Grass 36
  
Malta 33, Roundup 26
  
Manhattan Christian 61, Lone Peak 57
  
Missoula Loyola 61, St. Ignatius 22
  
Mon-Dak 63, Brockton 22
  
North Star 42, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34
  
Plains 46, St. Regis 33
  
Plentywood 44, Culbertson 24
  
Poplar 76, Fairview 42
  
Red Lodge 70, Park City 31
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 57, Roberts 29
  
Savage 69, Richey-Lambert 39
  
Scobey 37, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 26
  
Shelby 57, Choteau 44
  
Simms 42, Cascade 29
  
Stillwater Christian 59, Gallatin Valley Christian 23
  
Terry 50, Melstone 47, OT
  
Three Forks 73, Manhattan 42
  
Townsend 53, Shields Valley 22
  
Turner 73, Hays-Lodgepole 32
  
Valier 57, Dutton-Brady 25
  
Valley Christian 51, Victor 30
  
Wolf Point 60, Baker 39

