2/2 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 60, Fromberg 29
Belgrade 65, Livingston 61
Belt 52, Conrad 43
Big Timber 50, Joliet 41
Billings Central 62, Miles City 46
Billings Skyview 49, Butte 39
Bridger 63, Broadview-Lavina 47
Browning 82, Cut Bank 56
Butte Central 55, Dillon 35
Cascade 72, Simms 68, OT
Charlo 66, Darby 44
Colstrip 94, Lame Deer 49
Corvallis 58, Whitefish 44
Deer Lodge 56, Florence 41
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 70, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 29
Drummond 68, Sheridan 26
Ekalaka 78, Northern Cheyenne 36
Fairfield 49, Havre 39
Fairview 61, Poplar 54
Fort Benton 64, Box Elder 50
Frazer 69, Nashua-Opheim 50
Froid/Medicine Lake 60, Bainville 53
Glasgow 51, Harlem 43
Great Falls 86, Billings West 70
Great Falls Russell 64, Billings Senior 54
Heart Butte 100, Sunburst 80
Huntley Project 59, Lodge Grass 46
Jordan 76, Broadus 52
Manhattan Christian 81, Lone Peak 35
Melstone 67, Terry 35
Missoula Loyola 84, St. Ignatius 70, OT
Mon-Dak 74, Brockton 22
North Star 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 43
Park City 49, Red Lodge 24
Plains 60, St. Regis 15
Plentywood 61, Culbertson 55
Reed Point-Rapelje 69, Roberts 35
Roundup 68, Malta 63
Scobey 69, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 47
Shelby 68, Choteau 61
Three Forks 64, Manhattan 54
Townsend 78, Shields Valley 50
Turner 75, Hays-Lodgepole 70
Two Eagle River 70, Clark Fork 52
Valier 73, Dutton-Brady 49
Valley Christian 61, Victor 49
Whitehall 78, Gardiner 66
Wolf Point 48, Baker 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sunburst 28, Heart Butte 72
Belgrade 65, Livingston 62, OT
Belt 59, Conrad 16
Big Timber 64, Joliet 45
Bigfork 69, Troy 32
Billings Central 52, Miles City 48
Billings Senior 54, Great Falls Russell 41
Billings West 42, Great Falls 24
Box Elder 61, Fort Benton 58
Bridger 32, Broadview-Lavina 24
Broadus 56, Jordan 39
Browning 83, Cut Bank 58
Butte Central 35, Dillon 31
Charlo 58, Darby 36
Clark Fork 57, Two Eagle River 21
Colstrip 61, Lame Deer 46
Corvallis 75, Whitefish 63
Drummond 58, Sheridan 17
Ekalaka 53, Northern Cheyenne 49
Ennis 64, Phillipsburg 27
Florence 56, Deer Lodge 36
Froid/Medicine Lake 50, Bainville 40
Harlem 67, Glasgow 27
Havre 56, Fairfield 19
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 25
Huntley Project 55, Lodge Grass 36
Malta 33, Roundup 26
Manhattan Christian 61, Lone Peak 57
Missoula Loyola 61, St. Ignatius 22
Mon-Dak 63, Brockton 22
North Star 42, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34
Plains 46, St. Regis 33
Plentywood 44, Culbertson 24
Poplar 76, Fairview 42
Red Lodge 70, Park City 31
Reed Point-Rapelje 57, Roberts 29
Savage 69, Richey-Lambert 39
Scobey 37, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 26
Shelby 57, Choteau 44
Simms 42, Cascade 29
Stillwater Christian 59, Gallatin Valley Christian 23
Terry 50, Melstone 47, OT
Three Forks 73, Manhattan 42
Townsend 53, Shields Valley 22
Turner 73, Hays-Lodgepole 32
Valier 57, Dutton-Brady 25
Valley Christian 51, Victor 30
Wolf Point 60, Baker 39
