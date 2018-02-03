Deadly crash near Cascade - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Deadly crash near Cascade

CASCADE -

A 75-year-old man is dead after a crash near Cascade Saturday morning.

It all happened around 9:00 a.m. The Montana Highway Patrol says the man over-corrected and crashed his F-350 into an embankment.

The man has not yet been identified. The MHP says he was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from his truck.

Roads were dry with drifting snow at the time of the crash. Alcohol is suspected as the factor.  

