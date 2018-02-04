The New Frontier: A Place Nearly Forgotten - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The New Frontier: A Place Nearly Forgotten

Posted: Updated:

Ally and Charley Willett have an eye for cinematography; breathtaking landscapes, serene moments caught on camera... it's all part of their latest online endeavor Into the Little Belts. What doesn't quite fit, though, is their office, which is, essentially, their bedroom.

But for the Willetts, this is where the magic happens. Into the Little Belts began about seven years ago, as Into the Snow, It's since evolved, and is now the only website of its kind to not only highlight what's happening in the small town of Neihart, where the Willetts live, but throughout the Little Belt region.

"While I was working at Showdown Montana, we got lots and lots of calls about what do you do, where do you stay, what do you eat... says Charley. What we do is we gather information about every single opportunity, recreational opportunity... and honestly if you don't know what you're doing out here you should probably know something and reference something before you do it. And then it's safe."

Since the website's launch, the couple's company, Little Belts Montana, has also published a book, with one dollar of every book sold going to Eagle Mount of Great Falls. That isn't a small donation, considering the couple does all this work for nothing.

"We've gotten a few people confused, like look where our money is going and we don't respond, we don't know what to say to these people and we're fine with them saying that. They'll eventually realize that we aren't being paid by anyone, says Charley.

Ally goes on, And we really care about this, we don't want it to turn into something corporate, and we don't want someone coming in here and misrepresent it."

The Willetts say the most difficult part of running the website is finding the time. Between the two, there are five children running in and out of the house, and don't forget, they have to work and make money somehow through odd-end jobs.  

But for the Willetts, it's worth it, because Into the Little Belts is bigger than just a website. It's the transformation of a community nearly forgotten.

Ally clarifies: "There's a lot of access, but that was all industrial. There was a logging industry that was popular and a big deal and mattered to this economy, and there was also a lot of mining. And so they wouldn't have advertised this as a recreational spot because it was an area of commerce and a place of business. She goes on: But those industries don't exist now, and so there's still this infrastructure that exists, and people can access and people can get on to the roads and their maintained still. And we're basically trying to change the mind of the people and in some ways the minds of the state as to what this area means to the state."

And so on a cold day in January the Willets leave one office, for another. Even if it is off the beaten trail about two miles outside of Neihart.
Into the Little Belts isn't done yet; their popular webcams throughout Central Montana are expanding. Ally and Charley recently purchased two more to set up along the highway. To check those out, and see more from the couple, visit their website, intothelittlebelts.com

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Northwestern Energy overcharged Montanans by $3.5 Million

    Northwestern Energy overcharged Montanans by $3.5 Million

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-02-02 04:35:32 GMT
    The Montana Public Service Commission announced Northwestern Energy has been overbilling customers.   They say that for the last 2 years they overcharged residents by 3 and a half million dollars. According to the Public Service Commission, they are working to now make it so residential customers are treated more fairly compared to industrial customers when it comes to paying for the same services. One of the reasons behind this is the amount of commercial and industrial c...
    The Montana Public Service Commission announced Northwestern Energy has been overbilling customers.   They say that for the last 2 years they overcharged residents by 3 and a half million dollars. According to the Public Service Commission, they are working to now make it so residential customers are treated more fairly compared to industrial customers when it comes to paying for the same services. One of the reasons behind this is the amount of commercial and industrial c...

  • The New Frontier: A Place Nearly Forgotten

    The New Frontier: A Place Nearly Forgotten

    Sunday, February 4 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-02-05 01:50:19 GMT

    Ally and Charley Willett have an eye for cinematography; breathtaking landscapes, serene moments caught on camera... it's all part of their latest online endeavor “Into the Little Belts.” What doesn't quite fit, though, is their office, which is, essentially, their bedroom. But for the Willetts, this is where the magic happens. “Into the Little Belts” began about seven years ago, as “Into the Snow,” It's since evolved, and is now the only website o...

    Ally and Charley Willett have an eye for cinematography; breathtaking landscapes, serene moments caught on camera... it's all part of their latest online endeavor “Into the Little Belts.” What doesn't quite fit, though, is their office, which is, essentially, their bedroom. But for the Willetts, this is where the magic happens. “Into the Little Belts” began about seven years ago, as “Into the Snow,” It's since evolved, and is now the only website o...

  • Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

    Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-02-02 18:05:40 GMT

    Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.

    Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.

  • UPDATE: Shooting reported on Northside Missoula

    UPDATE: Shooting reported on Northside Missoula

    Friday, February 2 2018 7:34 PM EST2018-02-03 00:34:08 GMT

    Missoula police are responding to an incident on the corner of Worden and Turner Court on the Northside. Officers are not providing many details at this time, but they are reporting that there is no danger to the public. We have a reporter on the scene and will update you with details as they come in.

    Missoula police are responding to an incident on the corner of Worden and Turner Court on the Northside. Officers are not providing many details at this time, but they are reporting that there is no danger to the public. We have a reporter on the scene and will update you with details as they come in.

  • High heel and spoon used to beat child

    High heel and spoon used to beat child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-01-30 22:15:58 GMT

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

    Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-02-02 18:05:40 GMT

    Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.

    Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.

  • Tintina changing name to Sandfire Resources America

    Tintina changing name to Sandfire Resources America

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-01-31 18:14:26 GMT

    Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...

    Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:12 PM EST2018-01-31 18:12:37 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • High heel and spoon used to beat child

    High heel and spoon used to beat child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-01-30 22:15:58 GMT

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.