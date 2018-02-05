Supaman comes to town

Recently, an award-winning recording artist, Supaman, also known as Christian Parrish played in several packed houses during his trip to Great Falls.

"I got invited to do a performance which celebrates C.M Russel a great artist so they bring in great artists and its just an honor to be part of that," said Parrish.

As a member of the Apsaalooke nation or Crow tribe Supaman is using music to impact the community, bridging cultural gaps and inspiring youth.



"He came to our school and he showed us some really important things like love kindness honor respect and talked a little culture and to stand up against drug and alcohol abuse," said Benjamin Hodson.

He already has a number of achievements under his belt, receiving the Aboriginal Peoples Music Choice Award, the Native American Music Award, the North American Indigenous Music Award, and he's a seven time Tuney Award Winner.

"He has a wonderful story he talked about going to the MTV Music Awards with the Blackeyed Peas and how he won and how he auditioned for Americas Got Talent but he got really famous," said Hodson.



During his trip to Great Falls, each of his performances were packed every event.

He just released his newest album "Illuminatives" he plans to continue dancing his way to every opportunity to educating fans with historical truths.

"We're here and just the land just acknowledging the land that we're on i think that's important in its self and also break those stereotypes the way people look at us,"said Parrish.

And sharing the message, you can do anything no matter where you're from.

