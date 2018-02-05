UPDATE: Victim in officer-involved shooting identified

Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."
Ally and Charley Willett have an eye for cinematography; breathtaking landscapes, serene moments caught on camera... it's all part of their latest online endeavor “Into the Little Belts.” What doesn't quite fit, though, is their office, which is, essentially, their bedroom. But for the Willetts, this is where the magic happens. “Into the Little Belts” began about seven years ago, as “Into the Snow,” It's since evolved, and is now the only website o...
Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.
Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils.
