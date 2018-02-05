UPDATE: Victim in officer-involved shooting identified

Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified.

The Office of the Coroner in Lewis and Clark County has identified the victim as Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend. The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night near East Helena.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reports all deputies are safe.

According to a press release from Sheriff Leo Dutton, deputies responded to a request for a welfare check on Casper Drive just before midnight. A caller reported a man at the home was bleeding from self-inflicted injuries and possibly armed with a handgun.

He says deputies attempted to engage him in verbal negotiations, but a deputy ended up firing to protect himself and others at the scene.

As is typical with these types of incidents, the deputy is on administrative leave. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation.