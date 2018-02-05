Benefis names ward after doctor who died ice climbing in February

MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...
MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...
Students of Missoula's Franklin Elementary School participate in a unique program Tuesday...
Students of Missoula's Franklin Elementary School participate in a unique program Tuesday...
Ravalli County residents are pitching into a reward fund.
Ravalli County residents are pitching into a reward fund.
A group of Missoulians came together to prevent people's homes from being auctioned off due to unpaid property taxes. Many of the property debts were about $200, which can be a hardship for low-income people.
A group of Missoulians came together to prevent people's homes from being auctioned off due to unpaid property taxes. Many of the property debts were about $200, which can be a hardship for low-income people.
Last week Helena Public Schools announced its plan to use a collection agency in an effort to recover over $100,000 of unpaid lunch debt. Now, locals have started a fundraiser to help families who may be struggling to pay the bills.
Last week Helena Public Schools announced its plan to use a collection agency in an effort to recover over $100,000 of unpaid lunch debt. Now, locals have started a fundraiser to help families who may be struggling to pay the bills.
The Learning Center, a child care center run by the Missoula YMCA, will be closed for the rest of the week after meth was found on school grounds.
The Learning Center, a child care center run by the Missoula YMCA, will be closed for the rest of the week after meth was found on school grounds.
MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare.
MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare.
Bozeman High School has been invited by Astronomers without Borders to pilot a new program that connects schools from around the world with the International Space Station.
Bozeman High School has been invited by Astronomers without Borders to pilot a new program that connects schools from around the world with the International Space Station.
A Great Falls mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.
A Great Falls mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.
Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.
HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement.
HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement.
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg.
A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg.