Benefis names ward after doctor who died ice climbing in Februar - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Benefis names ward after doctor who died ice climbing in February

Benefis dedicated the infusion wing which Dr. Elton J. Adams, M.D., of Great Falls. was in charge of.

They named the wing after Adams for his years of service at the hospital.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams, M.D., of Great Falls.

He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90 feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others.

Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m.

The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of Augusta. Because of the remote location, an ambulance couldn't get on the scene until 3:07 p.m.

The responders called for search and rescue until 2:45 p.m. and a Mercy flight from Benefis Health System couldn’t immediately fly out because of bad weather.

When the deputy and ambulance arrived, the man was deceased. The coroner was called and the search and rescue canceled.

No foul play is suspected.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Bobcat football player earns prestigious scholarship

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:15 PM EDT2018-04-12 03:15:09 GMT

    MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...

    MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...

  • Students spark their imagination through art

    Students spark their imagination through art

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-04-12 03:10:03 GMT

    Students of Missoula's Franklin Elementary School participate in a unique program Tuesday...

    Students of Missoula's Franklin Elementary School participate in a unique program Tuesday...

  • Reward to find suspect for the death of Darby beagles

    Reward to find suspect for the death of Darby beagles

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-04-12 02:51:24 GMT
    photo courtesy Stacy Heilandphoto courtesy Stacy Heiland
    photo courtesy Stacy Heilandphoto courtesy Stacy Heiland

    Ravalli County residents are pitching into a reward fund. 

    Ravalli County residents are pitching into a reward fund. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

    GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:57:26 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:58:02 GMT

    Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.  

    Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.  

  • SCAM ALERT: HPD says old scam making new rounds

    SCAM ALERT: HPD says old scam making new rounds

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:37:56 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:37:56 GMT

    HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement. 

    HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement. 

  • Man shot in the chest in Northeast Great Falls

    Man shot in the chest in Northeast Great Falls

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:25:49 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:09:05 GMT

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

  • “I knew I needed to help her right away" Boy saves 80 year old neighbor

    “I knew I needed to help her right away" Boy saves 80 year old neighbor

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:17:20 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:22:54 GMT

    A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg. 

    A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.