Benefis names ward after doctor who died ice climbing in February

Benefis dedicated the infusion wing which Dr. Elton J. Adams, M.D., of Great Falls. was in charge of.

They named the wing after Adams for his years of service at the hospital.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams, M.D., of Great Falls.



He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90 feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others.

Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m.



The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of Augusta. Because of the remote location, an ambulance couldn't get on the scene until 3:07 p.m.



The responders called for search and rescue until 2:45 p.m. and a Mercy flight from Benefis Health System couldn’t immediately fly out because of bad weather.



When the deputy and ambulance arrived, the man was deceased. The coroner was called and the search and rescue canceled.



No foul play is suspected.