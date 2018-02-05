Ice climber accident victim's name released

A Muslim couple who lives in Missoula say they feel "targeted" after someone reported them to the police.
Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the West End that sent one man to the hospital.
Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90 feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...
To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Police have released more details in the Friday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
A Montana man has died while ice climbing in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The former Griz soccer coach says he's looking into legal action in response to being fired over allegations that stemmed from an investigation into texts he sent to players.
Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.
Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils.
