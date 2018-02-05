Ice climber accident victim's name released - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Ice climber accident victim's name released

Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams, M.D., of Great Falls.

He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90 feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others.

Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m.

The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of Augusta. Because of the remote location, an ambulance couldn't get on the scene until 3:07 p.m.

The responders called for search and rescue until 2:45 p.m. and a Mercy flight from Benefis Health System couldn’t immediately fly out because of bad weather.

When the deputy and ambulance arrived, the man was deceased. The coroner was called and the search and rescue canceled.

No foul play is suspected.

