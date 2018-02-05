Business Spotlight

The Montana Public Service Commission announced Northwestern Energy has been overbilling customers. They say that for the last 2 years they overcharged residents by 3 and a half million dollars. According to the Public Service Commission, they are working to now make it so residential customers are treated more fairly compared to industrial customers when it comes to paying for the same services. One of the reasons behind this is the amount of commercial and industrial c...

Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."

One man is behind bars after he says he strangled his wife in his sleep. It all happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. GFPD was sent to a home after John Howendobler called dispatch, saying he choked his wife. When officers arrived they spoke with both Howendobler and his wife, who has not been identified. She said she was sitting on the bed as her husband slept. Howendobler suddenly woke up as if he had a bad dream and started choking her, saying he was going to cho...