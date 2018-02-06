MDT plans to improve Viaduct

HELENA, Mont.- The Montana Department of Transportation proposed safety improvements for one deadly highway stretch. Locally known as the "viaduct", MDT says U.S. Highway 12 needs several improvements.

75 crashes have occurred on the stretch of highway between 2005 and 2014, according to MDT.



MDT says roadway improvements could not have prevented those crashes, but some engineering upgrades will benefit drivers.



The project is one step in a series of roadway improvement pushed by MDT’s Vision Zero initiative. The goal is to have no deaths or injuries occur on Montana freeways.

"The idea with the improvements is that it will prevent people from crossing the center line, which are typically very severe crashes meaning people get injured or die and those are tragedies we want to prevent,” said Sarah Nicolai, Project Manager.

The main component of the plan is to add a raised median at the center of the roadway. Concrete barriers will also be installed on the bridge, new lighting will be installed, and signage will be improved. The bridge deck will undergo a surface treatment to improve traction. Construction will start in April or may of this year and is expected to be completed by November.

