Montana history now just a click away

HELENA, Mont.- Love learning about history at museums, but don't feel like braving the cold? Well, you're in luck!
The Montana Historical Society just launched a new, online exhibit, so you can stay sharp on treasure state history without leaving your home.
The exhibit entitled Appropriate, Curious and Rare: Montana History Object by Object, allows people an opportunity to get a closer look at artifacts that are usually protected behind a glass case. Montana Museum's Outreach Program Manager, Kirby Lambert, says the idea provides greater access to history, but the goal is also to get people interested in the historical items they have on site.
"Its inviting enough and the objects are interesting enough that people will say yeah, this is just the tip of the iceberg, I need to go and see more,” said Lambert.
Lambert says another great thing about the online component is that helpful links are provided throughout. For example, transcriptions of foreign documents are now just a click away. Find it here: http://digitalvault.mhs.mt.gov/exhibits/show/appropriate
UPDATE: Brett McDermott had a hearing to request a change of counsel, which Judge Elizabeth Best denied. He then requested to withdraw his no contest plea. Judge Best also denied this request.
Footprints in the snow lead police right to their suspect after reports of missing items from vehicles.
Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."
Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.
Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils.
