Montana history now just a click away

HELENA, Mont.- Love learning about history at museums, but don't feel like braving the cold? Well, you're in luck!



The Montana Historical Society just launched a new, online exhibit, so you can stay sharp on treasure state history without leaving your home.

The exhibit entitled Appropriate, Curious and Rare: Montana History Object by Object, allows people an opportunity to get a closer look at artifacts that are usually protected behind a glass case. Montana Museum's Outreach Program Manager, Kirby Lambert, says the idea provides greater access to history, but the goal is also to get people interested in the historical items they have on site.

"Its inviting enough and the objects are interesting enough that people will say yeah, this is just the tip of the iceberg, I need to go and see more,” said Lambert.

Lambert says another great thing about the online component is that helpful links are provided throughout. For example, transcriptions of foreign documents are now just a click away. Find it here: http://digitalvault.mhs.mt.gov/exhibits/show/appropriate