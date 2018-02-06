Sheriff Edwards under the gun

The Montana Public Service Commission announced Northwestern Energy has been overbilling customers. They say that for the last 2 years they overcharged residents by 3 and a half million dollars. According to the Public Service Commission, they are working to now make it so residential customers are treated more fairly compared to industrial customers when it comes to paying for the same services. One of the reasons behind this is the amount of commercial and industrial c...

