Mixed Reactions after the Dow declines

The Dow Jones fell almost 1,500 points Monday, bringing mixed reactions to investors around the world.

Despite the decline, it was business as usual at D.A. Davidson.

Lynda Morin, the Branch Manager at the company, said people have called voicing their concerns, but people are also ready for cheaper stock prices.

We reached out to people on Facebook, and the response was mainly positive.

It's also important to note the percent decline, which was 4.6 percent, was no where near the destruction on Black Monday in 1987 or the Financial Crisis of 2008.