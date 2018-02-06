Reading for the future

This week United Way of Cascade County is partnering with Great Falls Public Schools and an array of volunteers including our own Taylor Chase to read to students.

"Read 2 Me" is in its sixth year. It is a two week challenge and opportunity for students to learn how reading will support them through their school career and most importantly their life.

Kim Skornogoski said for the last year students logged 62,000 minutes. This is a huge push towards making sure each child is reading at their grade level

"And the reason why that's important is because if students aren't reading at grade level by the end of grade 3 they are five time more likely to drop out of high school. that's a shocking shocking statistic," said Skornogoski.



She added students need to be learning to read not reading to learn. She said having volunteers like Taylor, Orbit, and even Great Falls Police Officers shows the students where they can go in life. And as part of the challenge there are gift cards to be won to buy more books.