Footprints in the snow lead to arrest

Footprints in the snow lead police right to their suspect after reports of missing items from vehicles.

On February 5th, Great Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. The caller told dispatch a man carrying backpacks was seen getting into different vehicles.

Charging documents state officers saw a vehicle with an open door and footprints in the fresh snow leading away from the scene. After a mile of following the tracks, police found Finley Dodge with no other people or prints in the snow around him. Police also say Dodge was wearing boots with the same pattern as the prints they had followed.

GFPD states at least seven separate vehicles had been entered without the owners' permission. Missing items from just two of the vehicles were valued at over $1,500.

Dodge has been convicted of three other thefts and has an additional criminal history of assaults, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

He is now being charged with one count of theft and seven counts of criminal trespass to vehicles. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $7,500.