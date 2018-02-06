National Sales Manager - FT - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

KHQ-TV, America’s longest-tenured NBC affiliate, is seeking an experienced National Sales Manager (NSM). This is a rare opening for our family owned and operated station. It represents an important leadership role encompassing national and regional revenue management for our powerhouse broadcast and digital platforms. Our “dot 2” is regarded as one of the nation’s most unique and aggressive local sports media enterprises: “SWX.” Its schedule includes hundreds of station-produced live sporting events each year, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The ideal candidate is supremely organized with a keen attention to detail. Client engagement is a top priority. You must be able build client relationships, excel at broadcast sales negotiation, and possess the ability to juggle multiple challenges simultaneously. We want self-starters who take initiative and make decisions without a net. Finally, you must be able to pronounce “Gonzaga” correctly. We will provide “best in class” multi-platform products; a tremendous, yet challenging work environment, a talented team, and of course, excellent compensation.  If you want to be part of our team, send a resume and cover letter, attention General Sales Manager, to:  national.sales@khq.com   EOE. Women & minorities encouraged to apply. No phone calls please.



Job Responsibilities:

  • Set the overall tone for the national sales department by providing exemplary leadership in accordance with mutually agreed upon sales goals and priorities.
  • Lead our national rep firm sales team with clear direction on expectations and strategies.
  • Develop and execute strategies to achieve national sales goals across multiple media platforms.
  • Work closely with the national rep firm on forecasting, negotiations and planning.
  • Coach and inspire our team of national reps to grow share.
  • Negotiate national/regional business, including political. This candidate should speak fluent “political.” In other words, you can quote the rules and regulations surrounding political selling and buying for candidates and issue advertisers.
  • Ability to work with the GSM on inventory management and pricing.
  • Strong communication and negotiation tactics (except when applying for this job).  
