Carroll College Introduces Tony Arntson as New Offensive Line Coach

Long-time Helena High head football coach Tony Arntson is moving on to the next level but will not leave the capital city.

Carroll College football introduced the 24-year Bengals headman as the new Fighting Saints offensive line coach. Carroll head coach Mike Van Diest actually recruited Arntson to the University of Montana out of CMR. Arntson quarterbacked the Rustlers to the 1984 AA state championship. He was on Van Diest's short list of candidates after 19-year veteran assistant Jim Hogan recently announced his retirement.

"Certainly we've had a lot of players at Helena High and how he treated my sons and the type of program I've had a chance to watch for all the years I've been here was a pretty good building block," said Mike Van Diest.



"Everything fit and to me it was a no-brainer. It really came down to that. As much as I'm going to miss a lot about Helena High and all the wonderful people that I got to work for there and the community, the Bengal family, this is just an opportunity that I didn't want to pass up," said Tony Arntson.

Arntson will begin work with the Saints in spring drills but also finish out the school year in his teaching job at Helena High.