City Commissioners decide to bring park district to voters

Tonight, the Great Falls City Commission decided to let the proposed tax increase to fund city parks heads to the may 8th ballot.



The commission held their public hearing for the proposed tax increase to fund the park district. There were numerous proponents of the tax increase, and no opponents in attendance.



“I believe the establishment of park district one is needed and is valuable to the future of Great Falls. Send it to the voters,” said Roger Curtis.



After hearing the opinions, commissioners discussed the downsides to the park district. For the most part, all were in agreement that the roughly 24 dollars the average taxpayer will pay to the park district tax are justified by keeping our parks clean and well maintained for numerous generations to come.

They continued on to say the city and the parks department has to work hand in hand to ensure the public is in full understanding of the park district once it comes time to vote.