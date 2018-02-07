Local Recruits Highlight Carroll Women's Soccer Class

Carroll College women's soccer signed a trio of all-state girls from the capital city in its latest five-player recruiting class.

Lady Bengals state champions Cailyn Wall and Katie Martin will be in purple and gold next season along with Lady Bruins star Ashley Carlson. The future Fighting Saints are excited about playing close to home.

"I've known I wanted to play here since I can remember. I grew up watching Carroll events, particularly soccer, and now I just get to be a part of the team instead," said former Lady Bengal Cailyn Wall.

"I've basically grown up playing soccer with them so it's really cool because I've always been on the opposite side of town and I've always played against them in my high school career and so it's going to be so much fun to finally play with them at the collegiate level," said former Lady Bruin Ashley Carlson.

"I think I've always wanted to play for Carroll just watching them growing up play soccer and I've known some of the girls that have played for Carroll and they've all had a great time," said former Lady Bengal Katie Martin.

The 2017 Saints narrowly missed the postseason after winning back-to-back Cascade Conference titles in 2015 and 2016.