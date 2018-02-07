Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Capital's Justin Jenks

Capital Bruins senior Justin Jenks has a simple recipe for success in wrestling, football, and track.



"I lead by example, you know, hard work in the wrestling room, hard work out on the mat. Just a positive attitude, never give up, never give in to anything, and just lead by example and then just have fun," said Justin.



Justin also finds time in his busy schedule to volunteer with organizations like Helena Small Fry Football and Special Olympics.



"My sister has autism so she was the person who was first introduced and then the year after that is when I decided to volunteer. It's just helping the coach with drills and helping the athletes pick up the skills," said Justin.



John MacDonald has been Justin's friend and mentor since he was eight years old. He says Justin's community involvement has a unique impact.



"I grew up with an older brother who had special needs and I just saw how important, in my own brother's case, it was having kids that included him. I see Justin doing that with the friends that he's made in Special Olympics. I'm just incredibly proud of him," said John MacDonald.



Capital head coach Jeff Mahana says Justin's character on and off the mat makes the wrestling team better.



"He came to us four years ago as a freshman, didn't know anything, and this year he's poised to be a state placer. What he's doing in just four years is pretty special. He's that respectful guy that's going to make sure that the younger kids are toeing the line," said Coach Mahana.



Justin recently committed to Colorado State University - Pueblo on a football and track scholarship with plans to major in athletic training.