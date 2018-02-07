Billings man sentenced for distributing meth in Great Falls

53-year-old Michael Lira of Billings has been sentenced to 150 months in prison, with five years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment for trafficking methamphetamine in Montana.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the initial investigation into Lira began in the fall of 2016. In April of 2017, law enforcement learned of a planned transaction between Lira and Great Falls resident Robert Linn Jr., who has been sentenced to 276 months in prison for his role in the offense. Leading up to the planned transaction, law enforcement followed Linn throughout the morning, and towards Lewistown, where the pair had arranged to meet. Meanwhile, agents followed Lira out of Billings as he left towards Lewistown.

Later, upon making contact with Lira, law enforcement found over four pounds of meth.

Lira has an extensive criminal history, including prior felony convictions for narcotics, burglaries, assaults and firearms.