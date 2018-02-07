From Wildlands to Public lands

Wednesday in Washington DC Senator Steve Daines introduced the Protect Public Use of Public Lands Act which is being met with a mixture of reactions from locals. The areas within the bill area are all over the state.

Two by Hamilton, one by Stanford and Wisdom, the last over by Lewistown.

Currently the lands are all wilderness study areas meaning they're closed to motor vehicle use, mining, and logging. And have been for about 40 years.

"These acres are covered by the roadless rule which restricts uses like timber harvest and mining and these lands will be governed according to existing forest and wildland guide lines until an amendment process a public process ensues," said Sen. Daines.

But for Lewistown City Commissioner Dave Byerly, who is a Daines supporter, this is not good news.

He said there were no local public meetings and is concerned more public access means higher risk of contamination to their water system.

The bill has yet to be voted on.


