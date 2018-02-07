From Wildlands to Public lands - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

From Wildlands to Public lands

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Wednesday in Washington DC Senator Steve Daines introduced the Protect Public Use of Public Lands Act which is being met with a mixture of reactions from locals.  The areas within the bill area are all over the state. 

Two by Hamilton, one by Stanford and Wisdom, the last over by Lewistown. 
Currently the lands are all wilderness study areas meaning they're closed to motor vehicle use, mining, and logging. And have been for about 40 years. 

"These acres are covered by the roadless rule  which restricts uses like timber harvest and mining  and these lands will be governed according to existing forest and wildland guide lines  until an amendment process a public process ensues," said Sen. Daines.

But for Lewistown City Commissioner Dave Byerly, who is a Daines supporter, this is not good news. 
He said there were no local public meetings and is concerned more public access means higher risk of contamination to their water system.
The bill has yet to be voted on. Stay with us as the story develops.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Northwestern Energy overcharged Montanans by $3.5 Million

    Northwestern Energy overcharged Montanans by $3.5 Million

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-02-02 04:35:32 GMT
    The Montana Public Service Commission announced Northwestern Energy has been overbilling customers.   They say that for the last 2 years they overcharged residents by 3 and a half million dollars. According to the Public Service Commission, they are working to now make it so residential customers are treated more fairly compared to industrial customers when it comes to paying for the same services. One of the reasons behind this is the amount of commercial and industrial c...
    The Montana Public Service Commission announced Northwestern Energy has been overbilling customers.   They say that for the last 2 years they overcharged residents by 3 and a half million dollars. According to the Public Service Commission, they are working to now make it so residential customers are treated more fairly compared to industrial customers when it comes to paying for the same services. One of the reasons behind this is the amount of commercial and industrial c...

  • Semi Loses Part of Load Near Rogers Pass

    Semi Loses Part of Load Near Rogers Pass

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 8:37 PM EST2018-02-08 01:37:18 GMT

    A semi-truck hauling a load of cars across Rogers Pass lost one of its vehicles and is blocking the eastbound lane of Hwy 200.  

    A semi-truck hauling a load of cars across Rogers Pass lost one of its vehicles and is blocking the eastbound lane of Hwy 200.  

  • Michigan dad says Montana remains not his 3 missing sons

    Michigan dad says Montana remains not his 3 missing sons

    The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.

    The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.

  • Sheriff Bob Edwards speaks out regarding POST request

    Sheriff Bob Edwards speaks out regarding POST request

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-02-08 02:21:10 GMT

    Tuesday, the POST committee asked Cascade County Sheriff ,Bob Edwards, to surrender his coroner and peace officer certifications, amid his assault allegations. IF he has to give those certifications up what does that mean for Cascade county. Edwards sat down with our Tarvarious Haywood and says no major changes will happen.   Edwards can remain sheriff without those certifications, and business will continue as usual within the sheriff's department. He says there are plans ...

    Tuesday, the POST committee asked Cascade County Sheriff ,Bob Edwards, to surrender his coroner and peace officer certifications, amid his assault allegations. IF he has to give those certifications up what does that mean for Cascade county. Edwards sat down with our Tarvarious Haywood and says no major changes will happen.   Edwards can remain sheriff without those certifications, and business will continue as usual within the sheriff's department. He says there are plans ...

  • Footprints in the snow lead to arrest

    Footprints in the snow lead to arrest

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-02-07 02:21:42 GMT

    Footprints in the snow lead police right to their suspect after reports of missing items from vehicles. 

    Footprints in the snow lead police right to their suspect after reports of missing items from vehicles. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

    Weapon found in morning shooting in Great Falls

    Monday, February 5 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-02-05 22:40:21 GMT

    Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.

    Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.

  • Tintina changing name to Sandfire Resources America

    Tintina changing name to Sandfire Resources America

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-01-31 18:14:26 GMT

    Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...

    Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 1:12 PM EST2018-01-31 18:12:37 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • High heel and spoon used to beat child

    High heel and spoon used to beat child

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-01-30 22:15:58 GMT

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

    Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.