POST keeps standards high

Post has another 34 cases to go through. They started Tuesday with the case against Sheriff Edwards. But Sheriff Carl Suta could face the same ethics committee.

Perry Johnson, Executive Director of POST said he can not speculate on when, but they probably will have Suta come in for a meeting at some point after his criminal case has been resolved.

In the mean time the focus shifts to Bob Edwards. Since his case has been closed and his community service completed that same committee sat down with the Cascade County Sheriff.

Edwards, is still weighing his options after the POST asked him Tuesday to hand over most of his certifications. Johnson said Sheriff Edwards has 30 days from the time he receives the offer of voluntary surrender, to respond by surrender, or to make a counter offer.

