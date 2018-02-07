Pondera County sheriff Carl Suta suspended

A semi-truck hauling a load of cars across Rogers Pass lost one of its vehicles and is blocking the eastbound lane of Hwy 200.
A semi-truck hauling a load of cars across Rogers Pass lost one of its vehicles and is blocking the eastbound lane of Hwy 200.
The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.
The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.
Tuesday, the POST committee asked Cascade County Sheriff ,Bob Edwards, to surrender his coroner and peace officer certifications, amid his assault allegations. IF he has to give those certifications up what does that mean for Cascade county. Edwards sat down with our Tarvarious Haywood and says no major changes will happen. Edwards can remain sheriff without those certifications, and business will continue as usual within the sheriff's department. He says there are plans ...
Tuesday, the POST committee asked Cascade County Sheriff ,Bob Edwards, to surrender his coroner and peace officer certifications, amid his assault allegations. IF he has to give those certifications up what does that mean for Cascade county. Edwards sat down with our Tarvarious Haywood and says no major changes will happen. Edwards can remain sheriff without those certifications, and business will continue as usual within the sheriff's department. He says there are plans ...
Footprints in the snow lead police right to their suspect after reports of missing items from vehicles.
Footprints in the snow lead police right to their suspect after reports of missing items from vehicles.
Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.
Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.
Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...
Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils.
Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils.