UPDATE: Sheriff Carl Suta withdraws from race

A semi-truck hauling a load of cars across Rogers Pass lost one of its vehicles and is blocking the eastbound lane of Hwy 200.
Tuesday, the POST committee asked Cascade County Sheriff ,Bob Edwards, to surrender his coroner and peace officer certifications, amid his assault allegations.
All Helena Public schools will be letting out early today due to weather. Elementary & High Schools will be released at 2:30pm. Middle schools will be released at 2:15pm
The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.
Sheriff Carl Suta was officially suspended by Pondera county commissioners early Wednesday morning after the county commission saw fit to do so, after Suta accusation of official misconduct.
Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.
Effective Friday, February 2nd, the company behind the Black Butte Copper Mine near the Smith River will no longer be known as Tintina Resources; they are now changing their name to reflect their Australian roots, to Sandfire Resources America. Company CEO John Shanahan says while there are between 250 and 300 shareholders throughout Central Montana, the Australian company Sandfire Resources is a 78 percent shareholder. In other words, while there are a lot of players, the...
