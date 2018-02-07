Sheriff Bob Edwards speaks out regarding POST request

Tuesday, the POST committee asked Cascade County Sheriff, Bob Edwards, to surrender his coroner and peace officer certifications, amid his assault allegations. If he has to give those certifications up what does that mean for Cascade County? Edwards sat down with our Tarvarious Haywood and says no major changes will happen.

Edwards can remain sheriff without those certifications, and business will continue as usual within the sheriff's department. He says there are plans in place if his certifications as coroner and peace officer are revoked, and there are other deputies in the department, who have coroners certifications and can act as coroner once the commission appoints them.

Edwards said, "One thing citizens need to know is that there are not going to be any interruption of service or interruption of anything because that's just the team I have and they all know what they are doing."

Executive Director of POST Perry Johnson says Sheriff Edwards has 30 days from the time he receives the offer of voluntary surrender to respond by surrender or to make a counteroffer.

Edwards said he is waiting on the packet to come in the mail from the POST, explaining in detail what's next.

