Sunburst's Treyton Pickering Signs with Montana State

Sunburst's Treyton Pickering put the Refiners on the map as he officially became a tight end for Montana State University. Pickering originally signed at Montana Tech before receiving a Big Sky offer.

Only two Sunburst athletes have ever gone to a Big Sky school - Bruce Hogan in 1964 and Gary Kimmet in 1969. Both played football for the Cats, and Pickering will continue their legacy almost 50 years later.

Pickering holds eight school records for the Sunburst football program:

Most receiving touchdown in a season (14 in 2017)

Most receiving yards in a career (2,266 yards from 2014-2017)

Most receiving yards in a season (919 yards in 2017)

Most receiving yards in a game (242 in 2016 vs. Bridger)

Most receiving touchdowns in a game (4 in 2016 vs. MonDak and Bridger)

Most receiving touchdowns in a career (41 from 2014-2017)

Most interceptions in a career (13 from 2014-2017)

Most interceptions in a season (8 in 2015)

Pickering will spend his summer competing as a starter for the 6-man all-star game, the Badlands Bowl, and the East/West Shrine game before heading to Bozeman. This will also be his first experience playing 11-man football after playing 6-man the past four years. He's happy to show that kids from small schools can accomplish big dreams.

"Hopefully it brings some more notice to the school and shows that Class C is a really good group of athletes and that if you work hard enough, you're good enough to get there," Pickering said.

"He told me as a freshman he wanted to play in front of 23,000 people," added head football coach Dean Lerum. "That's a big dream. We're happy with 300 people at a game, and he got to go down there and meet the coaches. It's a great ride for a good kid."