Helena Schools Closed; All Basketball Games Postponed

UPDATE:

Helena area high schools have postponed all basketball games until Saturday. A press release from the Activities Administrative Assistant for Helena Schools reads as follows:

"We are canceling the games tomorrow with the Kalispell schools. Helena High Boys will play Glacier on Saturday game times 2:15/4/5:45/7:30 pm the girls will go to Glacier game times 4/4/5:45/7:30 p.m. Capital High Boys will play Flathead on Saturday game times 2:15/4/5:45/7:30 pm the girls will go to Flathead games times 4/4/5:45/7:30 p.m."

UPDATE:

Montana High School Association is continuing with all tournaments as of this afternoon. State wrestling, swimming, as well as speed & debate will continue.

MHSA is encouraging parents to get to their location ahead of this storm

As far as basketball games, cancellation of those will be determined by each school. As of 1:30 all games are on in Helena.

All Helena Public schools will be letting out early today due to weather.

Elementary & High Schools will be released at 2:30 pm.

Middle schools will be released at 2:25 pm.

The district has already canceled school for tomorrow, however, they have not made a decision on after-school activities to include sporting events. We will keep you posted as we learn more.