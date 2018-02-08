Last of six defendants sentenced in gun and drug trade case - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Last of six defendants sentenced in gun and drug trade case

GREAT FALLS -

The United States Attorney's Office announced today that the last of six co-defendants was sentenced today concerning her role in a methamphetamine for guns trade that occurred in Great Falls back in 2015. Monica Hulit, 31, of Great Falls was sentenced to 24 months in prison, 2 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

The other five co-defendants were Dawn Evans, Marty Krominga, Alvin Roe, Richard Stampka, and Story Wood.

