New scam takes $1,900 from local resident

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
A new scam is rearing it's ugly head and this time it has to do  with your NorthWestern Energy bill.

Several calls have been reported to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, in which someone claims to be from NorthWestern Energy.  They said if you do not pay them a certain amount of money they'll cut off your power.
unfortunately one person has fallen victim to this scam and lost $1,900.

"We're never going to demand immediate payment we're not going to tell them to go buy a cash card we're going to try and work things out with them," said Larcombe.

He said they would never strong arm their customers. Then added sometimes people do get behind and when that happens  they work with the customer in a reasonable way and send out letters not phone calls. We also spoke to Sheriff Edwards about what to do if you get that call. He said hang up the phone and call your local law enforcement.

