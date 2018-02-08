Non profit supports recovery

One local non-profit is helping give those in recovery from addictions vocational skills and good work habits as they look to be substance free, and this wintery weather has given them more to work with.

For nearly three years, Lighthouse Community Partners have helped men and women who have completed drug addiction programs of at least a year. John Gass works with an addictions counselor who sends him candidates. Then they go through an interview process to begin that vocational training for a trade or craft. Right now, they do snow removal, but in the summer they do yard cleanup . But that is not all.

"We have a full automotive shop where we take care of different things tires and brakes and batteries we refurbish we take take and re-purpose a lot vehicles," said Gass.

He said working hard helps gain a sense of self worth, while also providing them with financial stability. During training participants are also supervised at all times whether they are out removing snow or in the shop learning to detail a car.