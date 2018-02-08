Comfort Food Classic with Family Promise of Great Falls

Join Family Promise of Great Falls for their 3rd Annual Comfort Food Classic.

Different this year compared to years past, restaurants will be featuring their best "comfort food" for folks to vote on. Contestants include Golden Corral, Perkins, Beef 'O' Brady's, Clark and Lewie's, Howard's Pizza, Rikki's, Morning Light Coffee Roasters, Bert and Ernies, and Electric City Coffee.

The fun kicks off at 4:00pm on Saturday, February 10th at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 6-12, and children under six are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Kaufmans, 1st Avenue Auto Body, and Family Promise.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit Family Promise, which aims to end childhood homelessness.

For more information, visit their website.