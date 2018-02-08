Great Falls High Hosts State Swim Meet

Great Falls High will be hosting the state swim meet this weekend in Great Falls. The CMR-GFH co-op is looking forward to competing in the biggest meet of the year in front of friends and family in a familiar setting.



"We like to swim for the noise; the energy, the crowd, and the noise that's gonna be here in our home town, we have our own supporters that are gonna be here and that's just gonna hype us up even more and make us feel even faster and even better," said CMR senior, Ayala Gray.

"We always like to be in our home pool; it's one of the fastest pools in the state and when you practice everyday you know all the nooks and crannies that go into so yeah, we'll take a, for lack of a better term, a home pool advantage," added Great Falls Swimming coach, Ed McNamara.