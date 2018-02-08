Parks Director says Natatorium "probably at the end or past its life expectancy," Engineers deem building safe

The Marony Natatorium, otherwise known as the Great Falls City Pool, has been sitting with fences and caution tape around it for a couple weeks now. It has raised concerns about the building’s safety.

Rest assured the pool has been deemed safe by two different structural engineers. But, the Park and Recreation Department is being extra cautious and bringing in a mason to pull structural bricks to check for deterioration.

However, they know more fixes will be needed in the future.



“There will be a time when there needs to be a conversation of how much band-aiding we want to do with this facility because it is 50 years old. It's probably at the end or past its life expectancy,” said Steve Herrig



Some band-aid fixes include the pool liner, which will need to be replaced soon. Fixing the brick facade on the west side of the building where the brick initially fell. There was also some settling in the woman’s bathroom and locker rooms, which has been fixed. Also, ground water sometimes makes its way into the basement of the facility. However these are not major concerns right now, as the natatorium is deemed safe.

We will keep you updated on the pool and the construction when the time comes.