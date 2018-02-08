Lady Argos Head to Nationals

The University of Providence Women's wrestling team has their first season under it's belt. The Argos finished strong with six wrestlers headed to the National Championship this weekend. In the latest poll, the Argos moved up to number 14. The Argos are looking forward to what the appearance in the tournament could do for the program's future.



"It's the first year of the program, they're gonna see us at the national tournament. If we're able to do well, then this could be the place that a lot of young ladies - it could be a possibility for them to meet their academic and athletic aspiration," said Tony DeAnda, wrestling coach.

"This year, we're taking six girls, so I think that's a good starting block for all of us just because we can focus in on each other and build each other up, and then next year hopefully we can bring as many people as we can," said Argos Jr. Tatum Sparks.

