Flu cases increasing in Montana

Cases of the flu have picked up here in Montana.

According to Montana DPHHS, there have been 779 cases reported during week five of 2018.

More than 4,000 cases have been reported total this season, with more than 400 hospitalizations.

17 different outbreaks have also been reported.

According to the CDC, the best ways to prevent the flu is to avoid close contact with those who are sick, cover your mouth and nose when sneezing, wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.