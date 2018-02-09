The City of Great Falls needs public help on how to spend grant money

The City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development receives the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Grant (HOME) block grant every year. What makes this year so special they are taking a new approach with a public survey. Maria Porter, grant writer for the City of Great Falls, said by having this survey it gives the city a better understanding on how to address resident needs and make them a priority.

Porter said, "It helps us gain more insight and have more data to ensure how we are using these funds and how we are looking at scoring and as these applications come in for different projects we know as a community what the citizens are thinking."

Porter said for this particular project the fiscal year doesn't start until July. if you want to take the survey the link is below, you can email it or take it to the Civic Center at to the Planning office.

https://greatfallsmt.net/sites/default/files/fileattachments/planning_and_community_development/page/35981/fy18_survey.pdf