Snowing in the Hi line

While we may have picked up more snow overnight, its really nothing compared to what those who live along the Hi-line are seeing.

People are literally snowed in and stuck at home in places like Kiowa, Saint Mary's and Babb. Further east in Chinook drifts are forming and even one viewer in Fort Belknap had to plow out to feed his cows

These are just some of the images I received through out the day

Becca Kennedy works for the Browning Public School and said both her vehicles are stuck.

She said it's at least 4 feet high.

Tamesa Still Smoking who lives slightly further east in Cut Bank said she's thankful she does not live right next to the mountains anymore.



"I used to live in East Glacier and I swear, I'm five seven, we would have to dig our way out of snow banks from our door to the road," said Still Smoking.

Out in places like Havre the National Weather Service said the amount of snow they are getting is way higher than average.

"The highest season to date total, Havre itself has gotten 69 inches snow season today which makes it the top one right now," said Algin.



That means while other places in the mountains may have more snow than Havre, the small town on the Hi line has already tripled the expected amount of snow they receive in one year.

He added winter is far from over. In Browning grocery stores are open. But if snow continues to fall, it could be difficult to get to them.