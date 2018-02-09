2/9: State Wrestling Quarterfinal Highlights

Highlights from the quarterfinal round of the all-class state wrestling tournament.
You can find updated brackets here.
Full state wrestling schedule:
Friday
8 a.m. — Official weigh-in; ticket gates open
10 a.m. — Parade of Athletes
10:10 a.m. — National Anthem
10:20 a.m. — First-round matches
Approx. 1:30 p.m. — First-round consolation and quarterfinal matches
Approx. 5 p.m. — Second-round consolation matches
Saturday
8 a.m. — Official weigh-in; ticket gates open
9:20 a.m. — National Anthem
9:30 a.m. — Semifinal and consolation quarterfinal matches
Approx. 11:30 a.m. — Consolation semifinals
Approx. 1:30 p.m. — Consolation finals
3:15 p.m. — Parade of Finalists and National Anthem; Championship finals