2/9: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school sports around the state held on Friday, February 9th.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Augusta 65, Dutton-Brady 52



Bridger 94, Plenty Coups 80



Browning 66, Havre 47



Centerville 86, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 77



Charlo 53, Hot Springs 37



Choteau 75, Conrad 39



Columbus 62, Red Lodge 41



Darby 63, Clark Fork 52



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Belt 50



Drummond 55, Ennis 43



Eureka 55, Troy 39



Fairview 78, Bainville 54



Frenchtown 91, Ronan 52



Froid/Medicine Lake 64, Circle 45



Lewistown (Fergus) 42, Fairfield 41



Livingston 53, Big Timber 50, OT



Lone Peak 74, Sheridan 52



Manhattan Christian 90, Gardiner 76



Mon-Dak 50, Culbertson 42



North Country 55, Lustre Christian 25



Park City 62, Reed Point-Rapelje 32



Plains 89, Two Eagle River 45



Plentywood 51, Savage 41



Richey-Lambert 65, Brockton 47



Shelby 85, Harlem 45



Shepherd 52, Huntley Project 49



Sunburst 73, Power 44



Three Forks 58, Deer Lodge 38



Turner 61, Box Elder 58



Twin Bridges 70, Harrison-Willow Creek 45



White Sulphur Springs 54, Shields Valley 45



Whitehall 57, Townsend 51



Wibaux 52, Baker 33



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Glendive vs. Billings Central, ppd.



Jefferson (Boulder) vs. Belgrade, ppd.



Kalispell Flathead vs. Helena, ppd.



Kalispell Glacier vs. Helena Capital, ppd.



Melstone vs. Broadus, ccd.



Sidney vs. Laurel, ppd.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Absarokee 51, Roberts 8



Augusta 31, Dutton-Brady 13



Belt 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18



Box Elder 69, Turner 17



Charlo 33, Hot Springs 20



Choteau 44, Conrad 36



Clark Fork 61, Darby 24



Columbus 45, Red Lodge 31



Ennis 49, Drummond 23



Eureka 55, Troy 39



Florence 58, Corvallis 53



Frenchtown 39, Ronan 36



Froid/Medicine Lake 54, Culbertson 48



Great Falls Central 59, Valier 16



Havre 72, Browning 53



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58, Centerville 18



Huntley Project 48, Shepherd 33



Lewistown (Fergus) 48, Fairfield 43



Livingston 48, Big Timber 43



Lone Peak 55, Sheridan 33



Lustre Christian 44, North Country 31



Manhattan Christian 66, Gardiner 43



Phillipsburg 69, Victor 24



Plenty Coups 43, Bridger 35



Plentywood 43, Savage 42



Power 63, Sunburst 36



Reed Point-Rapelje 36, Park City 32



Roundup 63, Joliet 26



Shelby 49, Harlem 38



Shields Valley 37, White Sulphur Springs 36



Simms 60, Heart Butte 36



Three Forks 69, Deer Lodge 40



Townsend 47, Whitehall 26



Wibaux 55, Baker 42



Wolf Point 51, Glasgow 34



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Helena Capital vs. Kalispell Glacier, ppd.



Helena vs. Kalispell Flathead, ppd.



Jefferson (Boulder) vs. Belgrade, ppd.



Laurel vs. Sidney, ppd.



Melstone vs. Broadus, ccd.



Miles City vs. St. Labre, ppd.

