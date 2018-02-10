2/9: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school sports around the state held on Friday, February 9th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Augusta 65, Dutton-Brady 52
Bridger 94, Plenty Coups 80
Browning 66, Havre 47
Centerville 86, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 77
Charlo 53, Hot Springs 37
Choteau 75, Conrad 39
Columbus 62, Red Lodge 41
Darby 63, Clark Fork 52
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Belt 50
Drummond 55, Ennis 43
Eureka 55, Troy 39
Fairview 78, Bainville 54
Frenchtown 91, Ronan 52
Froid/Medicine Lake 64, Circle 45
Lewistown (Fergus) 42, Fairfield 41
Livingston 53, Big Timber 50, OT
Lone Peak 74, Sheridan 52
Manhattan Christian 90, Gardiner 76
Mon-Dak 50, Culbertson 42
North Country 55, Lustre Christian 25
Park City 62, Reed Point-Rapelje 32
Plains 89, Two Eagle River 45
Plentywood 51, Savage 41
Richey-Lambert 65, Brockton 47
Shelby 85, Harlem 45
Shepherd 52, Huntley Project 49
Sunburst 73, Power 44
Three Forks 58, Deer Lodge 38
Turner 61, Box Elder 58
Twin Bridges 70, Harrison-Willow Creek 45
White Sulphur Springs 54, Shields Valley 45
Whitehall 57, Townsend 51
Wibaux 52, Baker 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Glendive vs. Billings Central, ppd.
Jefferson (Boulder) vs. Belgrade, ppd.
Kalispell Flathead vs. Helena, ppd.
Kalispell Glacier vs. Helena Capital, ppd.
Melstone vs. Broadus, ccd.
Sidney vs. Laurel, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 51, Roberts 8
Augusta 31, Dutton-Brady 13
Belt 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18
Box Elder 69, Turner 17
Charlo 33, Hot Springs 20
Choteau 44, Conrad 36
Clark Fork 61, Darby 24
Columbus 45, Red Lodge 31
Ennis 49, Drummond 23
Eureka 55, Troy 39
Florence 58, Corvallis 53
Frenchtown 39, Ronan 36
Froid/Medicine Lake 54, Culbertson 48
Great Falls Central 59, Valier 16
Havre 72, Browning 53
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58, Centerville 18
Huntley Project 48, Shepherd 33
Lewistown (Fergus) 48, Fairfield 43
Livingston 48, Big Timber 43
Lone Peak 55, Sheridan 33
Lustre Christian 44, North Country 31
Manhattan Christian 66, Gardiner 43
Phillipsburg 69, Victor 24
Plenty Coups 43, Bridger 35
Plentywood 43, Savage 42
Power 63, Sunburst 36
Reed Point-Rapelje 36, Park City 32
Roundup 63, Joliet 26
Shelby 49, Harlem 38
Shields Valley 37, White Sulphur Springs 36
Simms 60, Heart Butte 36
Three Forks 69, Deer Lodge 40
Townsend 47, Whitehall 26
Wibaux 55, Baker 42
Wolf Point 51, Glasgow 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Helena Capital vs. Kalispell Glacier, ppd.
Helena vs. Kalispell Flathead, ppd.
Jefferson (Boulder) vs. Belgrade, ppd.
Laurel vs. Sidney, ppd.
Melstone vs. Broadus, ccd.
Miles City vs. St. Labre, ppd.
