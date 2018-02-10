2/9: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/9: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school sports around the state held on Friday, February 9th.

      BOYS BASKETBALL        
Augusta 65, Dutton-Brady 52
  
Bridger 94, Plenty Coups 80
  
Browning 66, Havre 47
  
Centerville 86, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 77
  
Charlo 53, Hot Springs 37
  
Choteau 75, Conrad 39
  
Columbus 62, Red Lodge 41
  
Darby 63, Clark Fork 52
  
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Belt 50
  
Drummond 55, Ennis 43
  
Eureka 55, Troy 39
  
Fairview 78, Bainville 54
  
Frenchtown 91, Ronan 52
  
Froid/Medicine Lake 64, Circle 45
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 42, Fairfield 41
  
Livingston 53, Big Timber 50, OT
  
Lone Peak 74, Sheridan 52
  
Manhattan Christian 90, Gardiner 76
  
Mon-Dak 50, Culbertson 42
  
North Country 55, Lustre Christian 25
  
Park City 62, Reed Point-Rapelje 32
  
Plains 89, Two Eagle River 45
  
Plentywood 51, Savage 41
  
Richey-Lambert 65, Brockton 47
  
Shelby 85, Harlem 45
  
Shepherd 52, Huntley Project 49
  
Sunburst 73, Power 44
  
Three Forks 58, Deer Lodge 38
  
Turner 61, Box Elder 58
  
Twin Bridges 70, Harrison-Willow Creek 45
  
White Sulphur Springs 54, Shields Valley 45
  
Whitehall 57, Townsend 51
  
Wibaux 52, Baker 33
      
      POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS        
Glendive vs. Billings Central, ppd.
  
Jefferson (Boulder) vs. Belgrade, ppd.
  
Kalispell Flathead vs. Helena, ppd.
  
Kalispell Glacier vs. Helena Capital, ppd.
  
Melstone vs. Broadus, ccd.
  
Sidney vs. Laurel, ppd.
      
      GIRLS BASKETBALL        
Absarokee 51, Roberts 8
  
Augusta 31, Dutton-Brady 13
  
Belt 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18
  
Box Elder 69, Turner 17
  
Charlo 33, Hot Springs 20
  
Choteau 44, Conrad 36
  
Clark Fork 61, Darby 24
  
Columbus 45, Red Lodge 31
  
Ennis 49, Drummond 23
  
Eureka 55, Troy 39
  
Florence 58, Corvallis 53
  
Frenchtown 39, Ronan 36
  
Froid/Medicine Lake 54, Culbertson 48
  
Great Falls Central 59, Valier 16
  
Havre 72, Browning 53
  
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 58, Centerville 18
  
Huntley Project 48, Shepherd 33
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 48, Fairfield 43
  
Livingston 48, Big Timber 43
  
Lone Peak 55, Sheridan 33
  
Lustre Christian 44, North Country 31
  
Manhattan Christian 66, Gardiner 43
  
Phillipsburg 69, Victor 24
  
Plenty Coups 43, Bridger 35
  
Plentywood 43, Savage 42
  
Power 63, Sunburst 36
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 36, Park City 32
  
Roundup 63, Joliet 26
  
Shelby 49, Harlem 38
  
Shields Valley 37, White Sulphur Springs 36
  
Simms 60, Heart Butte 36
  
Three Forks 69, Deer Lodge 40
  
Townsend 47, Whitehall 26
  
Wibaux 55, Baker 42
  
Wolf Point 51, Glasgow 34
      
      POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS        
Helena Capital vs. Kalispell Glacier, ppd.
  
Helena vs. Kalispell Flathead, ppd.
  
Jefferson (Boulder) vs. Belgrade, ppd.
  
Laurel vs. Sidney, ppd.
  
Melstone vs. Broadus, ccd.
  
Miles City vs. St. Labre, ppd.
 

