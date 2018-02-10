Cascade County Sheriff's office may soon offer citizens academy - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Cascade County Sheriff's office may soon offer citizens academy

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The Cascade County sheriff's office is looking to start their own citizen's academy and they are looking to hear the public's input.


Sheriff Bob Edwards said there is more that goes into being a  sheriff's deputy than the public might think. He believes a citizen's academy would offer the people a chance to see some of the rigorous training a Cascade County deputy must go through in order to protect the people.

Edwards said, "the duties of the sheriff are different that the chief of police we run the jail, search and rescue I mean there is a ton of stuff that we can educate the citizens on so I have always thought that was a great idea and ive got it all in a binder just piecing it together."

Sheriff Edwards wants to emphasize the department is still going through the preliminary planning period but hopes to get the program up and running very soon.

