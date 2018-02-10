Discovering the Future

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, February 11.
A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.
A new scam is rearing it's ugly head and this time it has to do with your NorthWestern Energy bill. Several calls have been reported to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, in which someone claims to be from NorthWestern Energy.
The Winter Olympics begin today in South Korea, and while the world's top athletes are there to compete, there are also some incredible Olympians here in the Treasure State.
Helena Public Schools will not be in session tomorrow. The district made the announcement earlier this morning after they decided to release students early from school Thursday.
