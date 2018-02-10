We begin our series discovering the future, where we highlight how schools around the electric city are spending grants given by the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation.

Students at CMR in Mr. Shaun Kohut's, auto tech class has a 1984 Pontiac they have been trying to complete for almost 2 years. The donor car was selected as a test bed for a fuel mileage testing project, where students plan and test theories related to fuel mileage.



Pat says it's not just piecing together a project car. The young mechanics also apply math, physics and chemistry to help them work every part of their brains.

The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation donated 3,000 dollars as part of the annual Discovery Grant. One student says it's an amazing feeling to have people support your dreams. Another said this gives him the opportunity to have real-world experience and prepare him for life after graduation.

Shaun said that even though auto tech classes is a dying trade in high schools. He sees these students future pretty bright in whatever field they choose.

