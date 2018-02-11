Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

One man injured in vehicle rollover on Warden Bridge One man is left injured in a vehicle rollover on the 10th Ave. South bridge (Warden Bridge) over the Missouri River at approximately 10 this morning. GFPD says he has a small laceration to his head and is expected to recover. The 10th Ave South bridge is closed to eastbound traffic at this time. Because of this, expect delays in the area as numerous officers are directing traffic. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available One man is left injured in a vehicle rollover on the 10th Ave. South bridge (Warden Bridge) over the Missouri River at approximately 10 this morning. GFPD says he has a small laceration to his head and is expected to recover. The 10th Ave South bridge is closed to eastbound traffic at this time. Because of this, expect delays in the area as numerous officers are directing traffic. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available

Northwestern Energy overcharged Montanans by $3.5 Million Northwestern Energy overcharged Montanans by $3.5 Million The Montana Public Service Commission announced Northwestern Energy has been overbilling customers. They say that for the last 2 years they overcharged residents by 3 and a half million dollars. According to the Public Service Commission, they are working to now make it so residential customers are treated more fairly compared to industrial customers when it comes to paying for the same services. One of the reasons behind this is the amount of commercial and industrial c... The Montana Public Service Commission announced Northwestern Energy has been overbilling customers. They say that for the last 2 years they overcharged residents by 3 and a half million dollars. According to the Public Service Commission, they are working to now make it so residential customers are treated more fairly compared to industrial customers when it comes to paying for the same services. One of the reasons behind this is the amount of commercial and industrial c...