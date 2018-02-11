One man injured in vehicle rollover on Warden Bridge

Sunday, February 11 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-02-11 18:10:24 GMT
One man is left injured in a vehicle rollover on the 10th Ave. South bridge (Warden Bridge) over the Missouri River at approximately 10 this morning. GFPD says he has a small laceration to his head and is expected to recover. The 10th Ave South bridge is closed to eastbound traffic at this time. Because of this, expect delays in the area as numerous officers are directing traffic. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available
Thursday, February 1 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-02-02 04:35:32 GMT
The Montana Public Service Commission announced Northwestern Energy has been overbilling customers. They say that for the last 2 years they overcharged residents by 3 and a half million dollars. According to the Public Service Commission, they are working to now make it so residential customers are treated more fairly compared to industrial customers when it comes to paying for the same services. One of the reasons behind this is the amount of commercial and industrial c...
Saturday, February 10 2018 9:39 PM EST2018-02-11 02:39:11 GMT
The Cascade County sheriff's office is looking to start their own citizen's academy and they are looking to hear the public's input. Sheriff Bob Edwards said there is more that goes into being a sheriff's deputy than the public might think. He believes a citizen's academy would offer the people a chance to see some of the rigorous training a Cascade County deputy must go through in order to protect the people. Edwards said, "the duties of the sheriff are differ...
A new scam is rearing it's ugly head and this time it has to do with your NorthWestern Energy bill. Several calls have been reported to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, in which someone claims to be from NorthWestern Energy.
Thursday, February 8 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-09 02:09:19 GMT
The Marony Natatorium, otherwise known as the Great Falls City Pool, has been sitting with fences and caution tape around it for a couple weeks now. It has raised concerns about the building’s safety. Rest assured the pool has been deemed safe by two different structural engineers. But, the Park and Recreation Department is being extra cautious and bringing in a mason to pull structural bricks to check for deterioration. However, they know more fixes will be needed in the...
